'Will Rahul show up?': BJP leaders challenge Gandhi to join NEET debate in Parliament

The BJP on Wednesday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take part in a parliamentary debate on the students’ protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appeal to Speaker Om Birla to consult the Opposition on the issue.

In a letter to Birla, Shah said dialogue and discussions are the only ways to find solutions in a democracy and asserted that he is ready to answer all questions in the House.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex earlier in the day, Shah said it is now for the opposition to decide whether it wants to participate in a debate or create turmoil in Parliament.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin said the continuous disruption of Parliament by the opposition has exposed its "anarchist mindset".

"Despite the Modi government's repeated efforts to discuss every key issue, the opposition chooses to run away from discussions and prevents Parliament from functioning. The public is watching and now knows who is actually running away from discussions," Nabin said in a post on X.

Union minister Piyush Goyal also asked whether Gandhi would now attend the House for the debate.

"Will Rahul Gandhi show up in the House now? Home Minister Amit Shah ji has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ji, urging a discussion in the House on the student movement over the NEET examination," Goyal said in a post on X.

"Now, Rahul Gandhi is caught in his own web of lies and deceit. He demanded a discussion; the government is ready to discuss it. Now, he can neither run away from the debate nor sit through it without being exposed. The House is waiting," he said.