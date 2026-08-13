Jharkhand students refuse to call off protest; remain firm on CBI probe, exam cancellation demands

Students and job aspirants protesting in Jharkhand remained firm on their demands on Thursday, refusing to withdraw their agitation over alleged recruitment exam irregularities and insisting on their demands for a CBI probe and cancellation of the JPSC and JSSC exams.

Hundreds of students, job aspirants and youths gathered at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on the 20th day of the agitation, saying they would continue the protest until their demands are met.

Vivek Pandit, a student and JPSC aspirant from Bokaro district, said he had been at the protest site since the first day and would remain there until the state government agreed to their demands.

"Today is the 20th day that I have been here. On August 10, when police lathi-charged us during a protest march to the Assembly, my mother was crying and urging me to return home. She was scared after the assault on us during the march. But now, we have decided not to step back from our demands," Pandit said.

"There is no transparency in both agencies, and the government's attitude regarding these issues is not what it should be. They are using their power to divide students rather than resolving the issues," he said.

Pandit alleged that senior district officials had visited the protest site on Tuesday night and tried to create a division among the protesters by asking those demanding action on JPSC-related issues to return home following the government's announcement to cancel the exam.

Another protester, Ravi Kumar from Lohardaga district, said he had been at the protest site since July 29, when the agitation began.

"I cracked multiple exams conducted by both the agencies, but due to prevailing corruption, partiality and irregularities in the system, we have suffered. We will not stop until the government agrees to bring reforms, order a CBI probe and cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-CGL exam," he said.