Modi govt was 'scared, rattled' during Monsoon Session; Opposition unity was on full display: Congress

The Congress on Thursday claimed that never before had a government appeared so "scared and rattled" as the Modi government did during the Monsoon Session, accusing the BJP leadership of "running away" from Parliament.

The Congress also claimed that opposition unity and solidarity was on full display during the entire duration of the session.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah stayed away from parliamentary proceedings, appearing only on the last day just before the House was adjourned sine die.

"I want to remind you that the Monsoon Session has been washed out and 11 years ago in 2015, the Monsoon Session was washed out and the reason was the Vyapam scam. After 11 years, again an issue related to the youth resulted in a washout," Ramesh said at a press conference here alongside Congress' Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi.

"So, nothing has changed in 11 years. There were laws made and now reels are being made but nothing has changed," Ramesh said.

Opposition unity was on display during the session as leaders of the INDIA bloc would meet every day in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, he said.

"We walked together on the path we collectively decided," Ramesh said.

The Rajya Sabha Sabha MP said there were five big achievements for the Congress and the opposition in this session.

He said one success was that the 'One Nation, One Election', which the government wanted to bring, was put off till the Winter Session as the opposition raised several questions and the report was not brought.

The other big success was that the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025 was not brought as the joint committee examining it could submit its report, he said.

"We objected and raised questions and that report was also put off," he said.