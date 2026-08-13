Rahul Gandhi calls BJP-RSS 'bunch of jokers'; scoffs at PM Modi's foreign policy over 'hugging' leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP and RSS, calling them a "bunch of jokers" with little understanding of India, while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy as being centred on hugging world leaders.

Addressing the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention in New Delhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also claimed that the RSS, as an original force is dead and has now become an "instrument of large capital -- Mr Adani and Mr Ambani".

Talking about the media toeing government's line on various issues, he said he understands their limitations but asserted that national spirit was about not allowing a "bunch of clowns to create an order over us".

He also said it has somehow been ingrained in Modi's mind that foreign policy is about hugging leaders.

Gandhi then hugged Rachnatmak Congress chief Sandeep Dikshit to show what foreign policy was about for the current government.

"Imagine the ignorance....where did he get the idea that foreign policy was about hugging leaders," he said.

Asserting that the Congress will keep up the pressure on the government, Gandhi said, "Till the day Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah don't give their resignations, they will not be able to sleep, we will keep them awake...we will do it without hate, violence. We are fighting for our culture, our county is not about hate but about love, brotherhood and 'ahimsa'."

He said it is important to understand that the fight is between some people who want to give order to others and those who want to express themselves.