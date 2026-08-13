Sewadar, advocate in his 60s: Who is Jaspal Singh, accused of attacking Badal

A Nihang Sikh was taken into custody for the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred while Badal was visiting Mata Sahib Gurdwara.

The attacker was identified as 62-year-old Jaspal Singh, a Nihang Sikh who had been working as a sewadar at the gurdwara in Nanded for the past two years.

Singh, a resident of Pune who was reportedly working as an advocate, allegedly approached Badal and tried to stab him in the stomach with a kirpan. He was overpowered and taken into custody soon after the attack, with an investigation underway.

The attacker was also reportedly injured in the incident, while Badal sustained an injury to his hand.

Nanded SP Dr Nilabh Rohan said Singh initially told investigators that he was upset over the drug problem in Punjab. However, no links to any gang have been established so far, and the exact motive remains unclear. He is currently being questioned, Rohan said.

Visuals showed Singh’s turban coming off during the scuffle. People at the spot helped him re-tie it before he was taken away by authorities, keeping in mind the significance of the turban in Sikh tradition.