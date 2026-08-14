Jharkhand job aspirants’ stir enters 21st day; students to hold Tiranga Yatra on I-Day

The agitation by job aspirants in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations entered its 21st day on Friday, with protesters planning a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ranchi on Saturday, August 15, to mark the 80th Independence Day.

The protesters, under the banner of JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, said the march would strengthen their movement and warned the Ranchi administration against targeting students in connection with the violence during their August 10 march to the state Assembly.

The students are demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations, cancellation of several tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.

Police have registered an FIR against 300 unnamed people over the August 10 violence, during which protesters clashed with security personnel.

The case, registered at the Vidhan Sabha police station, relates to alleged violations of prohibitory orders, damage to government property and attacks on police personnel, Ranchi SP Paras Rana said.

DSP (Hatia) Neeraj Kumar said no arrests or detentions had been made so far, adding that police were examining video footage to identify those involved in the violence. Fourteen police personnel were injured in the confrontation, following which police used batons, water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters.