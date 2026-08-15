Ramdev warns of wider youth protests over alleged exam, recruitment irregularities

DEHRADUN: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Independence Day warned that alleged irregularities in education and government recruitment could trigger wider youth protests across the country, while stressing that protests should not turn into disorder.

Speaking to reporters after hoisting the national flag at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Ramdev was responding to a question on the Gen-Z-led student agitation in Jharkhand.

“There is unrest across the country. Students emerging from small schools and colleges often do not have access to teachers, books, electricity, drinking water or toilets,” he said. “Even where these facilities are available, examinations are marred by cheating and question paper leaks.”

Ramdev alleged corruption in the recruitment of government employees, particularly during interviews. He claimed that irregularities affected “90 to 99 per cent” of such selection processes, though he provided no evidence to support the figure.

“People belonging to a particular caste, class, community or ideology are selected, while others are pushed aside. This is insulting and contrary to democratic values. On one hand, we speak of Satyameva Jayate; on the other, jobs are allegedly being distributed in exchange for huge sums of money under pre-decided arrangements," he alleged.