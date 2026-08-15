Ramdev warns of wider youth protests over alleged exam, recruitment irregularities

DEHRADUN: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Independence Day warned that alleged irregularities in education and government recruitment could trigger wider youth protests across the country, while stressing that protests should not turn into disorder.
Speaking to reporters after hoisting the national flag at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Ramdev was responding to a question on the Gen-Z-led student agitation in Jharkhand.
“There is unrest across the country. Students emerging from small schools and colleges often do not have access to teachers, books, electricity, drinking water or toilets,” he said. “Even where these facilities are available, examinations are marred by cheating and question paper leaks.”
Ramdev alleged corruption in the recruitment of government employees, particularly during interviews. He claimed that irregularities affected “90 to 99 per cent” of such selection processes, though he provided no evidence to support the figure.
“People belonging to a particular caste, class, community or ideology are selected, while others are pushed aside. This is insulting and contrary to democratic values. On one hand, we speak of Satyameva Jayate; on the other, jobs are allegedly being distributed in exchange for huge sums of money under pre-decided arrangements," he alleged.
Calling for reforms in the education and recruitment systems, Ramdev warned that continued protests could affect the functioning of the country.
“There is still time to mend the system. Otherwise, the country may witness even more protests,” he warned. “I neither support nor tolerate disorder in the name of an agitation. But it is equally true that there are widespread irregularities. Correct them before a situation arises in which Baba Ramdev has to launch another movement.”
On the political climate, Ramdev said growing hostility between the government and the Opposition was damaging democratic discourse.
“The atmosphere of hatred has become such that the government and the Opposition confront each other in Parliament as though they were India and Pakistan,” he said.
He criticised political and caste-based animosity and called for mutual respect.
“Such hatred has no place in the country. The ruling side should treat the Opposition with affection and respect, like members of one family,” he said.
Ramdev also questioned the conduct of some participants in Gen-Z protests. While acknowledging their right to raise grievances, he cautioned against indiscipline, violence and public disorder.