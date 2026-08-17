Chidambaram's remark shows INC has become 'Dimagi Naxal Congress': BJP

The BJP on Monday stepped up its attack on the Congress over senior leader P Chidambaram’s “proud to be a dimagi Naxal” remark, saying it showed that the main opposition party was not only a “Muslim League Maoist Congress” but also a “Dimagi Naxal Congress”.
"There is no question of any if and but, or any suspicion, when Chidambaram has himself come forward and said that he is proud of being a dimagi Naxal," BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.
"They have revealed on their own that they are not merely a 'Muslim League Maoist Congress'. They have become a 'Dimagi Naxal Congress' as well. They have accepted it," Trivedi added.
On Sunday, Chidambaram took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'dimagi Naxal' remark, saying, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal".
Chidambaram's remark came a day after PM Modi warned the country about the 'dimagi naxals' who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies. Modi urged the citizens to "identify and isolate" them.
Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister said the country had succeeded in removing armed Naxalism from the forests but warned that its ideological supporters were seeking opportunities to promote violence and anarchy.
"How surprising it is. After the prime minister's remarks, a swift reaction came, revealing who has Naxalism in mind," Trivedi said, targeting the Congress over Chidambaram's remark.
The BJP had earlier called the Congress "Muslim League Maoist Congress", accusing it of appeasement politics and being hand in glove with the Maoists.
(With inputs from PTI)