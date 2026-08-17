Chidambaram's remark shows INC has become 'Dimagi Naxal Congress': BJP

The BJP on Monday stepped up its attack on the Congress over senior leader P Chidambaram’s “proud to be a dimagi Naxal” remark, saying it showed that the main opposition party was not only a “Muslim League Maoist Congress” but also a “Dimagi Naxal Congress”.

"There is no question of any if and but, or any suspicion, when Chidambaram has himself come forward and said that he is proud of being a dimagi Naxal," BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

"They have revealed on their own that they are not merely a 'Muslim League Maoist Congress'. They have become a 'Dimagi Naxal Congress' as well. They have accepted it," Trivedi added.

On Sunday, Chidambaram took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'dimagi Naxal' remark, saying, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal".