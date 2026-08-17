Piyush Goyal's appointment as BJP treasurer sparks speculation over Modi Cabinet reshuffle

The appointment of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal as the BJP's national treasurer has triggered speculation over a possible reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers.

Goyal was among the key appointments announced on Monday as BJP president Nitin Nabin unveiled his new national organisational team. His inclusion is significant as he is the only serving Union minister to have been inducted into the new team and will now hold a key organisational position alongside his Cabinet responsibilities.

The appointment has drawn attention because of the BJP's long-standing, though unwritten, "one person, one post" principle, under which leaders generally do not hold major organisational and government positions simultaneously.

Goyal currently heads the Commerce and Industry Ministry and has been closely involved in India's trade negotiations, including the ongoing Free Trade Agreement talks with the United States. His new organisational responsibility has therefore raised questions over whether he could eventually relinquish his ministerial position as part of a Cabinet reshuffle.

There is, however, no official indication that Goyal is being dropped from the Modi Cabinet. His appointment could also reflect the BJP's decision to utilise his experience in party organisation, election management and financial matters.

Interestingly, the appointment also has a family connection to the BJP's organisational structure. Goyal's father, Ved Prakash Goyal, served as the party's national treasurer for more than two decades. Piyush Goyal himself has previously held the post of BJP national treasurer.