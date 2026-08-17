Piyush Goyal's appointment as BJP treasurer sparks speculation over Modi Cabinet reshuffle

The appointment of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal as the BJP's national treasurer has triggered speculation over a possible reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers.
Goyal was among the key appointments announced on Monday as BJP president Nitin Nabin unveiled his new national organisational team. His inclusion is significant as he is the only serving Union minister to have been inducted into the new team and will now hold a key organisational position alongside his Cabinet responsibilities.
The appointment has drawn attention because of the BJP's long-standing, though unwritten, "one person, one post" principle, under which leaders generally do not hold major organisational and government positions simultaneously.
Goyal currently heads the Commerce and Industry Ministry and has been closely involved in India's trade negotiations, including the ongoing Free Trade Agreement talks with the United States. His new organisational responsibility has therefore raised questions over whether he could eventually relinquish his ministerial position as part of a Cabinet reshuffle.
There is, however, no official indication that Goyal is being dropped from the Modi Cabinet. His appointment could also reflect the BJP's decision to utilise his experience in party organisation, election management and financial matters.
Interestingly, the appointment also has a family connection to the BJP's organisational structure. Goyal's father, Ved Prakash Goyal, served as the party's national treasurer for more than two decades. Piyush Goyal himself has previously held the post of BJP national treasurer.
The BJP's "one person, one post" convention is not an absolute rule. A notable recent exception was J P Nadda, who continued as BJP president after being inducted into the Modi Cabinet as Union Health Minister and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers in June 2024.
Nadda eventually stepped down as BJP president in January 2026 after Nitin Nabin took over the party's top organisational post.
Goyal has played a prominent role in the Modi government's economic agenda, particularly in areas including trade, investment and India's economic engagement with global partners. The government has also highlighted India's recent progress on free-trade agreements, with Goyal playing a central role in negotiations.
His move into a key organisational position could therefore have two possible interpretations.
The BJP may simply be seeking to bring an experienced leader with administrative and organisational experience into a crucial party post. Alternatively, the appointment could be an early indication that the party is preparing to separate Goyal's government and organisational responsibilities.
For now, the latter remains speculation. But with the BJP's new national team now in place, Goyal's appointment could become significant if the Modi government undertakes a Cabinet reshuffle in the coming weeks.