SC asks Karnataka to comply with CWMA direction on Cauvery water release to TN

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Karnataka government to comply with the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) order on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

While the Tamil Nadu government claimed before the apex court that the CWMA's direction was not being complied with, the Karnataka government said the picture being projected was "extremely incorrect".

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) had directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12. The CWMA subsequently upheld the decision.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the water to it came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

"We feel that let this matter be posted after a week so that the further status regarding the release may be placed before the court," the bench said. It posted the matter for August 24.

"Ensure compliance of the CWMA directions," the bench said.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for Tamil Nadu, told the bench that the CWMA's direction was not being complied with and the state was unable to release water to farmers.

"They (Karnataka) have started releasing water for irrigation in Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu has not been receiving water," he said. "As of now, they have 76 per cent live storage in the reservoir and they have hardly released," he added.