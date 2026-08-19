Centre tells Delhi HC UGC-NET June 2026 exam to be conducted again in September

The UGC-NET June 2026 retest for three subjects will be held in September following complaints of errors in the question papers, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.
The English and Commerce papers are scheduled for September 9, while Sociology will be held on September 10, the SG told the high court.
Taking note of the submission of Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, Justice Jasmeet Singh disposed of a plea filed by a candidate, who appeared for the Sociology paper on June 30, seeking a stay on the declaration of results pending an independent probe and re-conduct of the exam following allegations of paper leak.
While the English and Commerce papers will be held on September 9, the Sociology paper will be held on September 10, the SG told the high court.
He said nothing survived in the petition as the authorities have decided to re-conduct the test.
Justice Jasmeet Singh recorded the statement of the law officer and said: "In view of the statement of the Solicitor General, the prayer in the petition does not survive and the petition is disposed of".
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), eligibility for assistant professor and admission to PhD programmes.
The SG made the statement at the outset of the hearing on the petition, which sought a stay of declaration of results pending an independent probe and to re-conduct the examination for the subjects if the leak is confirmed.
Petitioner Aman Singh Yadav, the candidate who appeared for the Sociology paper on June 30, sought interim protection against declaration of results pending an independent investigation into the allegations that the question paper was leaked and commercially circulated hours before the examination.
The plea said the petitioner has already given representation to the NTA regarding serious errors in the paper and also on the leak, but no response has been received yet.
It also sought a direction for an independent CBI or SIT probe into the alleged leak of the question papers.
The CBI was represented by standing counsel Premtosh Mishra.
In a public notice, the NTA said it had received several complaints about multiple errors in the question papers of the three subjects and formed a committee to look into these issues.
The issue has drawn fresh flak for the NTA, which has announced an overhaul of the exam system.
(With inputs from PTI)