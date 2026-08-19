Centre tells Delhi HC UGC-NET June 2026 exam to be conducted again in September

The UGC-NET June 2026 retest for three subjects will be held in September following complaints of errors in the question papers, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

The English and Commerce papers are scheduled for September 9, while Sociology will be held on September 10, the SG told the high court.

Taking note of the submission of Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, Justice Jasmeet Singh disposed of a plea filed by a candidate, who appeared for the Sociology paper on June 30, seeking a stay on the declaration of results pending an independent probe and re-conduct of the exam following allegations of paper leak.

While the English and Commerce papers will be held on September 9, the Sociology paper will be held on September 10, the SG told the high court.

He said nothing survived in the petition as the authorities have decided to re-conduct the test.

Justice Jasmeet Singh recorded the statement of the law officer and said: "In view of the statement of the Solicitor General, the prayer in the petition does not survive and the petition is disposed of".

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), eligibility for assistant professor and admission to PhD programmes.