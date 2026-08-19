Kharge says Modi govt 'destroyed' students' future; time for Congress to prepare roadmap for youth

He said the Congress has incorporated the concerns of the youth into its agenda.

Rahul Gandhi has brought their voices to the national stage through the "Chhatron ki Goonj" programme, he said.

"In Parliament, too, we strove for a comprehensive deliberation on issues concerning education and examinations—seeking a discussion on the injustices faced by students and demanding accountability. However, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and (Home Minister) Amit Shah ji evaded questions throughout the Monsoon Session. Now that they have started speaking, they are prioritising non-issues over the questions raised by the youth," Kharge said.

"With the objective of preparing for the future, the time has come for the Congress to prepare a clear, comprehensive, and time-bound 'Education-to-Employment Roadmap' for the youth," Kharge said.

"Another crucial issue linked to the public's trust concerns the Ram Mandir. The issue of the massive scam surrounding the Ram Mandir is resonating among the masses," Kharge said.

The prime minister had announced the formation of the trust for the Ram temple's construction in Parliament, he pointed out.

"Presumably, he appointed his own people to the trust after careful consideration. Ordinary people generously donated funds, gold, and silver, believing that since the prime minister had constituted the trust, it would operate with integrity. Yet, a massive scam has come to light. People are asking questions, but Modi ji remains consistently silent," Kharge said.

"The nation wants to know: how much in the way of offerings—gold, silver, and other valuables—was received there? What is the accounting for it? This matter will not be resolved merely by sending a few low-level individuals to jail," he said.

The more the BJP attempts to divert attention from this issue, the deeper the public's suspicion will grow, Kharge said.

"Therefore, Modi ji should apologise to the faithful public regarding this matter and provide answers," he asserted.

Any financial wrongdoing must be properly investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable, the Congress chief said.

"I also want to raise concerns about reports of Chinese encroachment along our borders. National security should never be used for political purposes, but it also cannot be used as a reason to prevent citizens from asking legitimate questions," Kharge said.

"We have the highest respect for our armed forces, but questions about the government’s position and the situation on our borders must be answered by them. The people deserve transparency about what is happening along our borders," he said.