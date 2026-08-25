SC agrees to hear Abhishek Banerjee's plea for speedy disqualification of rebel TMC MPs, issues notice to them

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee seeking the expeditious disposal of disqualification petitions pending before the Lok Sabha Speaker against 20 rebel party MPs who have aligned with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), and issued notices to the lawmakers.

A Bench of the apex court, headed by CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, listed the matter for hearing on August 28, after a mention by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Banerjee, sought urgent hearing of it.

The court, however, declined to issue notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker's office and the secretary-general of the House after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he was representing them.

Sibal said 20 MPs elected on TMC ticket have openly aligned with the NCPI, the new political outfit floated by former TMC leaders, and have been acting against the party whip. He said disqualification petitions filed before the Lok Sabha Speaker in June 2026 are pending, while the rebels continue to function as MPs.

"They have voluntarily given up membership; they are acting against our party; they have joined NCPI. Speaker must decide within a reasonable time. They cannot continue as MPs while acting against the party which got them elected," Sibal submitted.

Banerjee, TMC national general secretary and MP from Diamond Harbour, filed the writ petition under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution, seeking direction to the Lok Sabha Speaker to decide disqualification petitions expeditiously under Para 2(1)(a) and 2(1)(b) of the Tenth Schedule.

The petition said that the respondents -- 20 MPs -- incurred disqualification under Para 2(1)(a) - voluntarily giving up membership, and Para 2(1)(b) - voting against whip.

The petitioner relied on SC judgments such as Kihoto Hollohan versus Zachillhu (1992) and Keisham Meghachandra Singh against Speaker of Manipur (2020) where the SC said the Speaker should decide within three months, and Subhash Desai versus Governor Maharashtra (2023).

The plea said the Speaker is a tribunal under the Tenth Schedule, and must decide within a reasonable time. The representation which was given to the Speaker on July 15 yielded no action, so far.

Thereby, the petitioner seeks a writ of mandamus directing the Speaker to decide disqualification petitions within four weeks.