No 'adverse' impact of Nepal flash floods in Bihar, UP so far: NDRF

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday said the devastating flash floods in Nepal have so far had no “adverse” impact on border areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, even as authorities remain on high alert and continue to monitor the situation.
NDRF Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said 20 teams have been deployed across the two states to respond to any emergency, with nine teams stationed in Bihar and 11 in Uttar Pradesh. The teams are prepared to carry out evacuation, rescue and relief operations in the event of flooding or water-logging.
One of the NDRF teams has been deployed in Kushinagar district near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bundela said.
“There has not been any adverse impact of the flash floods in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh till now. We are monitoring the situation in coordination with the two state governments and other agencies,” Bundela told reporters.
He said the Central Water Commission (CWC) is also continuously monitoring water levels and updating authorities on the evolving situation.
Particular attention is being paid to the first barrage along the India-Nepal border in Bihar, located at Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran district on the Gandak River. Bundela said there has been no impact of the Nepal floods at the barrage so far.
The alert comes as Nepal grapples with one of its worst disasters in recent years. The death toll from the massive flash floods rose to 362, while several people remain missing, including 290 Indian tourists. The floods, which struck on Wednesday, caused widespread destruction across three districts of the neighbouring country.
India has meanwhile stepped up humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Bundela said two plane loads of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, including medicines, were sent to Nepal on Wednesday and Thursday.
Four additional NDRF teams are on standby in Ghaziabad, ready to assist Nepal if requested. Bundela said the teams can be airlifted from the Hindon Air Force Station once Kathmandu formally seeks assistance from the Government of India, enabling Indian rescuers to join relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.