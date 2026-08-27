No 'adverse' impact of Nepal flash floods in Bihar, UP so far: NDRF

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday said the devastating flash floods in Nepal have so far had no “adverse” impact on border areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, even as authorities remain on high alert and continue to monitor the situation.

NDRF Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said 20 teams have been deployed across the two states to respond to any emergency, with nine teams stationed in Bihar and 11 in Uttar Pradesh. The teams are prepared to carry out evacuation, rescue and relief operations in the event of flooding or water-logging.

One of the NDRF teams has been deployed in Kushinagar district near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bundela said.

“There has not been any adverse impact of the flash floods in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh till now. We are monitoring the situation in coordination with the two state governments and other agencies,” Bundela told reporters.

He said the Central Water Commission (CWC) is also continuously monitoring water levels and updating authorities on the evolving situation.