'Ecological conscience on trial': Cong says PM Modi marching to 'environmental disaster' in Great Nicobar

Launching a fresh attack on the Centre's Great Nicobar project, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leading the region towards "environmental disaster" and said the nation's "ecological conscience is on trial".

Upping the ante against the Great Nicobar Island Project, the former environment minister shared on X his extensive public engagement over the past few years on the venture and its devastating impacts on the unique biodiversity-rich ecosystem.

"There has been interest in accessing my extensive public engagement over the past few years on the Great Nicobar Island Project and its devastating impacts on that unique biodiversity-rich ecosystem. Here is an anthology of (i) most of the social media posts; (ii) a couple of brief interventions in Parliament; and most importantly (iii) letters to various Union Ministers and their replies as well," Ramesh said, sharing the public engagements.

There will undoubtedly be more such public engagements as the prime minister "continues the onward march to environmental disaster" in Great Nicobar, even as five different petitions filed by public-spirited and concerned citizens and civil society groups are in the Calcutta High Court, Ramesh said.

He then went on to list the petitions, including the challenge premised on violations of the Eco Sensitive Zone Notification regarding Campbell Bay National Park, the challenge premised on violations of the Eco Sensitive Zone Notification regarding Galathea National Park and the challenge premised on violations of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and its Rules, 2008.

Ramesh also listed the challenge in the high court premised on violations of the Coastal Zone Regulation Notification, 2019 and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the challenge on various grounds of the oder of the National Green Tribunal dated February 16, 2026.

"The nation's ecological conscience is on trial," Ramesh said.