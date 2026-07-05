Monsoon intensifies across India: Mumbai air traffic hit, alerts in three states, rain in Delhi-NCR

Monsoon activity intensified across India on Sunday, disrupting flights in Mumbai, prompting weather alerts in Kerala, Odisha and Jharkhand, and bringing widespread rainfall to Delhi and surrounding areas.
Mumbai flights disrupted
Mumbai was among the worst affected after heavy overnight rain forced the temporary suspension of runway operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) retained a red alert for the city, forecasting more heavy rain and isolated extremely heavy showers.
"At approximately 10.17 am, adverse weather conditions, including strong gusty winds of up to 42 knots and reduced visibility due to heavy rain, impacted runway operations," Mumbai International Airport Ltd said in a statement.
The airport said normal runway operations resumed about an hour later after weather conditions improved.
Four IndiGo flights were cancelled and 13 inbound aircraft operated by various airlines were diverted to nearby airports before returning to Mumbai later, according to sources.
Live flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed widespread delays, with outbound flights departing an average of about 65 minutes late and many arriving flights also delayed.
Official data showed that several parts of Mumbai received more than 200mm of rain in the past 24 hours, while some areas recorded as much as 300mm.
Kerala issues weather warnings
Widespread rain continued across Kerala, with the IMD issuing orange and yellow alerts for several districts over the next three days.
Orange alerts were issued for Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday and for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday, warning of isolated very heavy rainfall.
Yellow alerts remained in force for several northern districts, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rain.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) urged residents in areas vulnerable to landslides, mudslides and flash floods to move to safer locations if advised by authorities.
It also asked people living along riverbanks and downstream of dams to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and stay away from flooded roads, rivers, waterfalls and other water bodies.
Rain brings relief in Delhi-NCR
Moderate rain fell across several parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, bringing relief from humid weather.
According to IMD data, Chhatarpur recorded the highest rainfall at 49mm by 2.30pm, followed by Gurugram (35mm), Mehrauli (18mm), Greater Noida (17mm), Najafgarh (8mm) and Janakpuri (7mm).
The weather department forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall through the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 36C.
Odisha braces for depression
In Odisha, a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression, prompting authorities to place all districts on alert.
The IMD said the system was likely to cross the north Odisha coast between Chandbali and Digha over the next day, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal.
Thunderstorm alert in Jharkhand
The IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across all 24 districts of Jharkhand from 6 to 9 July.
Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds of up to 40-50km/h, is expected across the state during the period.
"Cloudy conditions are likely to prevail, with a possibility of light to moderate rainfall across the state, and heavy rain is expected at isolated places. The maximum temperature is likely to decrease by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius," the IMD said.
Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Hazaribag, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla and Ranchi are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Monday, while several north-eastern districts are likely to see heavy showers on Tuesday.
"We have issued a 'yellow' alert for isolated thunderstorms and lightning across all 24 districts of the state for the next four days. The wind speed will be up to 40-50 kmph. Heavy rain is likely to occur in several districts of the state," IMD Ranchi Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.
Jagannathpur in West Singhbhum district recorded the state's highest rainfall over the previous 24 hours at 50.4mm.
The southwest monsoon entered Jharkhand on 12 June and covered the entire state by 30 June. Despite the recent rainfall, the state remained 45% below its normal rainfall level until 4 July.