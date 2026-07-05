Monsoon intensifies across India: Mumbai air traffic hit, alerts in three states, rain in Delhi-NCR

Monsoon activity intensified across India on Sunday, disrupting flights in Mumbai, prompting weather alerts in Kerala, Odisha and Jharkhand, and bringing widespread rainfall to Delhi and surrounding areas.

Mumbai flights disrupted

Mumbai was among the worst affected after heavy overnight rain forced the temporary suspension of runway operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) retained a red alert for the city, forecasting more heavy rain and isolated extremely heavy showers.

"At approximately 10.17 am, adverse weather conditions, including strong gusty winds of up to 42 knots and reduced visibility due to heavy rain, impacted runway operations," Mumbai International Airport Ltd said in a statement.

The airport said normal runway operations resumed about an hour later after weather conditions improved.

Four IndiGo flights were cancelled and 13 inbound aircraft operated by various airlines were diverted to nearby airports before returning to Mumbai later, according to sources.

Live flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed widespread delays, with outbound flights departing an average of about 65 minutes late and many arriving flights also delayed.

Official data showed that several parts of Mumbai received more than 200mm of rain in the past 24 hours, while some areas recorded as much as 300mm.