Man dies after tree falls on shop in Mumbai, taking monsoon death toll to three

A 63-year-old man was killed after a tree collapsed onto a shop in Mumbai's Kurla area during heavy rainfall on Sunday, marking the city's third monsoon-linked fatality in less than a week, civic officials said.

The incident took place at about 12:40 pm near the Hindi BMC School in the Naupada area of Kurla West, they said.

The victim, identified as Yunus Kundawala, was pulled from the debris and taken to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, an official said.

Fire brigade personnel, police, BEST staff and civic officials rushed to the scene and carried out rescue and clearance operations, the official added.

The latest death comes days after an 11-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured when a tree uprooted and fell onto a moving school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area on 30 June.

It is the third fatal tree-fall incident reported in Mumbai in less than a week amid heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from PTI)