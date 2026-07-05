Mumbai on red alert as IMD warns of more heavy rain; BMC urges residents to stay indoors

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai on Sunday, forecasting very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated locations, even as the city woke up to a brief respite after relentless overnight showers.

In view of the forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to residents to remain alert and step outdoors only if absolutely necessary.

Heavy rain continued to batter Mumbai and neighbouring regions through the night before easing slightly by Sunday morning. The IMD has also predicted occasional gusty winds of 55-65 kmph over the city and suburbs.

Public transport services, including Metro and BEST buses, were operating normally on Sunday morning. However, commuters reported delays in suburban train services.

The BMC urged citizens to strictly follow official advisories and contact its helpline 1916 in case of emergencies. It also advised people to exercise caution in low-lying areas and along the coastline, with a 4.19-metre high tide expected at 3.22 pm on Sunday, followed by another 3.51-metre high tide at 3.41 am on Monday.