'Satluj' row puts Khalra murder convict Jaspal Singh back in spotlight as Nabha jail verifies address

CHANDIGARH: Amid the controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj, renewed attention has turned to former Punjab Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaspal Singh, one of the convicts in the murder case of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

The spotlight follows a routine address verification initiated by the authorities at Nabha Open Air Jail, who asked Hoshiarpur Police to verify the address recorded in Jaspal Singh's prison records.

Sources said the jail authorities requested Hoshiarpur Police to trace the former DSP's whereabouts, following which Assistant Sub-Inspector Surinder Pal Singh was assigned to verify his address. Jaspal Singh was released on bail in May 2023 after furnishing a personal bond and a surety of Rs 1 lakh while serving a life sentence.

A senior police official said the verification was a routine exercise as the address furnished by the former DSP falls within Hoshiarpur district.

Sources, however, said the address available with jail authorities is in Majhi village of Hoshiarpur, while his native village is Cheema Nagar in Jalandhar district.

The verification comes days after Satluj, based on Khalra's life and disappearance, was taken down from an OTT platform after being available for 48 hours. Jaspal Singh's character features prominently in the film, bringing renewed focus to one of Punjab's most high-profile human rights cases.

Sources said the Punjab government had sent a proposal to the Governor in September 2022 seeking Jaspal Singh's premature release, but no decision has been taken so far.

A senior jail official said that under a Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment in a contempt case, if the Governor does not decide on such a proposal within three months, the prisoner is entitled to bail until a decision is taken. Based on that ruling, Patiala Chief Judicial Magistrate Navdeep Kaur Gill granted Jaspal Singh bail.