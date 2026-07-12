VIP hospitality at Kedarnath under scanner as probe confirms financial irregularities

DEHRADUN: A probe into expenditure on the accommodation and meals of VIP visitors at Kedarnath has confirmed financial irregularities, prompting the Uttarakhand government to order action against the officials and employees found responsible.

The inquiry was instituted by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) after documents obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act raised questions over the alleged use of temple funds for VIP hospitality.

Confirming the findings, BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi told TNIE, "The investigation has been completed and its findings have been submitted to the state government. The government has directed action against the officials responsible."

According to the RTI documents, around Rs 60,000 was shown as expenditure in the name of BJP state secretary Neha Joshi, while more than Rs 37,000 was linked to Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal.

The expenses reportedly related to accommodation and meals during visits to the Himalayan shrine. Both leaders denied the allegations and maintained that they had personally paid for their expenses.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has accused the authorities of misusing donations and offerings made by devotees.