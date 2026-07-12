VIP hospitality at Kedarnath under scanner as probe confirms financial irregularities

DEHRADUN: A probe into expenditure on the accommodation and meals of VIP visitors at Kedarnath has confirmed financial irregularities, prompting the Uttarakhand government to order action against the officials and employees found responsible.
The inquiry was instituted by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) after documents obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act raised questions over the alleged use of temple funds for VIP hospitality.
Confirming the findings, BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi told TNIE, "The investigation has been completed and its findings have been submitted to the state government. The government has directed action against the officials responsible."
According to the RTI documents, around Rs 60,000 was shown as expenditure in the name of BJP state secretary Neha Joshi, while more than Rs 37,000 was linked to Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal.
The expenses reportedly related to accommodation and meals during visits to the Himalayan shrine. Both leaders denied the allegations and maintained that they had personally paid for their expenses.
Meanwhile, the Opposition has accused the authorities of misusing donations and offerings made by devotees.
As the controversy intensified, Dwivedi constituted a four-member committee to examine bills, records and payment procedures linked to the alleged hospitality expenses.
The inquiry found that, in some cases, bills for the accommodation and meals of VIP guests had been paid by the temple committee. It also found that prescribed financial rules were not fully followed while processing the payments.
In a letter dated June 25, 2026, Deputy Secretary Anil Kumar Pandey directed the BKTC chief executive officer to initiate action in accordance with the rules.
"Prima facie, the release of advance money withdrawn from the temple fund without approval from the competent authority falls within the category of financial irregularity," the government letter said.
The communication also questioned the roles of the then Kedarnath administrator, the then officer in charge at Kedarnath and the then BKTC chief executive officer.
Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal has demanded transparent proceedings and stringent action against those found guilty.
Dwivedi said accountability would be fixed based on the report. He added that measures would be taken to ensure that no irregularities involving temple funds or devotees' faith recur in future.