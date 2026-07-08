After Ayodhya and Badrinath, donation row reaches Madhya Pradesh's Baglamukhi Temple

BHOPAL: With a probe underway into the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple and a case registered over the alleged diversion of donations at Uttarakhand's Badrinath Temple, a similar issue of alleged financial irregularities has surfaced at the famous Maa Baglamukhi Temple in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh’s Agar-Malwa district.
A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted by Agar-Malwa District Collector Preeti Yadav following complaints alleging the existence of a parallel system run by an unregistered, non-governmental committee to accept cash as well as gold and silver ornaments as donations from devotees through private bank accounts, resulting in alleged financial irregularities.
The three-member inquiry committee will be headed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Agar-Malwa Zila Panchayat, BS Solanki. Its other members are Agar-Malwa District Treasury Officer Manish Solanki and Mini Agrawal, Chief Municipal Officer of the Nalkheda Municipal Council.
The investigation team has been directed to immediately inspect the temple premises, examine the relevant records, record statements from the concerned parties, collect the necessary evidence, and submit its report, along with its opinion and recommendations, to the Agar-Malwa District Collector within seven days.
Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, Agar-Malwa District Collector Preeti Yadav confirmed that the inquiry committee had been constituted on Tuesday and said it had been directed to submit its fact-finding report within seven days. “Based on the report, appropriate action will be initiated,” she said.
The probe was ordered following specific complaints made to the collector about a parallel system allegedly being operated by an unregistered, non-governmental committee to receive donations and offerings on the temple premises.
Despite a government management committee overseeing the affairs of the famous temple in Nalkheda town in western Madhya Pradesh’s Agar-Malwa district, a separate unregistered, non-governmental committee has allegedly been operating a parallel system for receiving donations and offerings on the temple premises for the past few years.
Allegations have been made that the committee has not only been receiving cash and jewellery as donations to the temple but has also been using private bank accounts and committing serious financial irregularities.
According to informed sources, the District Collector had recently inspected the temple premises after some people alleged financial irregularities by an unauthorised committee, which was reportedly formed by people close to a government official a few years ago.
Raising the issue, Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and former minister Umang Singhar demanded a transparent probe and said the state government should ensure proper accounting of devotees’ donations and take strict action against those found guilty.
Madhya Pradesh Minister for Religious Trusts and Endowments Dharmendra Lodhi reportedly said on Wednesday that the alleged irregularities at the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda had been committed by individuals who were not part of the temple management committee.
“People outside the temple committee carried out the irregularities. Our government will not spare anyone found guilty. The inquiry is underway, and strict action will be taken against all those responsible at the earliest,” Lodhi said.
Located in Agar-Malwa district, the Maa Baglamukhi Temple is one of the country’s most prominent shrines dedicated to Goddess Baglamukhi, one of the ten Mahavidyas in Hindu tradition.
Thousands of devotees from across the country visit the temple every year, especially during Navratri and other religious occasions.
Known as the goddess of protection and victory, the temple’s presiding deity is believed to possess the power to paralyse enemies, negative energies and legal disputes.
Legend holds that Pandava King Yudhishthira established the temple on the advice of Lord Krishna to ensure the Pandavas' victory over the Kauravas. The temple is renowned for performing intense Tantric rituals and havanas (such as the Mirchi Yagna, or chilli offering) aimed at destroying evil intentions and helping devotees win court cases.
During the election season, politicians from various parts of the country reportedly get special tantric rituals performed at the temple to boost their electoral prospects.