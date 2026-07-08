After Ayodhya and Badrinath, donation row reaches Madhya Pradesh's Baglamukhi Temple

BHOPAL: With a probe underway into the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple and a case registered over the alleged diversion of donations at Uttarakhand's Badrinath Temple, a similar issue of alleged financial irregularities has surfaced at the famous Maa Baglamukhi Temple in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh’s Agar-Malwa district.

A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted by Agar-Malwa District Collector Preeti Yadav following complaints alleging the existence of a parallel system run by an unregistered, non-governmental committee to accept cash as well as gold and silver ornaments as donations from devotees through private bank accounts, resulting in alleged financial irregularities.

The three-member inquiry committee will be headed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Agar-Malwa Zila Panchayat, BS Solanki. Its other members are Agar-Malwa District Treasury Officer Manish Solanki and Mini Agrawal, Chief Municipal Officer of the Nalkheda Municipal Council.

The investigation team has been directed to immediately inspect the temple premises, examine the relevant records, record statements from the concerned parties, collect the necessary evidence, and submit its report, along with its opinion and recommendations, to the Agar-Malwa District Collector within seven days.