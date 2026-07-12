Water levels in reservoirs fall below normal in Southern India, impacting agriculture

NEW DELHI: The water levels in the reservoirs in the southern Indian States are below normal despite the arrival of the southwest monsoon over a month ago. Notably, the levels are lower than in the same period last year.

The situation has severely impacted paddy sowing activities in Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery Delta districts. Currently, reservoir levels in the Cauvery Delta basin are 24.5 per cent lower than normal, posing risks to agriculture if conditions do not improve in the upcoming weeks.

The southern region includes Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, where 47 reservoirs are monitored by the Central Water Commission (CWC). These reservoirs have a total live storage capacity of 55.288 billion cubic meters (BCM).

According to the latest storage bulletin from July 9, the total live storage currently available in these reservoirs is 13.614 BCM, which is 24.62 per cent of their total live storage capacity.

In comparison, the storage for the same period last year was 60.36 per cent, and normal storage during this time was 30.18 per cent of the reservoirs' live storage capacity.

The situation in the Cauvery Basin is critical as the current storage level is 2.103 BCM, compared to a normal level of 2.787 BCM, which is 24.5 per cent lower than normal.