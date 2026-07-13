'Satluj' row deepens as Ravneet Bittu seeks proof for 25,000 missing bodies claim

CHANDIGARH: The political row over Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has intensified ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu challenging the film's makers to produce documentary evidence backing its claim of 25,000 missing or illegally cremated bodies in Punjab or publicly clarify that the figure is not officially verified.

Bittu also questioned the film's portrayal of Punjab's militancy era, alleging that the sacrifices of security personnel and victims of terrorism had been underrepresented.

Bittu also posted video clips of dead, clean-shaven men from the militancy era in Punjab on X, drawing concern from leaders across the BJP and Congress.

"If this figure is based merely on an estimate or allegation, why has it been projected as an established historical fact? Why were viewers not informed that this number has not been conclusively established by any final judicial determination?" Bittu said.

He added, "Why were massacres of innocent Hindus, bus passengers, shopkeepers, government employees, labourers and ordinary citizens brutally killed by terrorists not depicted with the same intensity? Why has the immense sacrifice of Punjab Police personnel, security forces and countless brave citizens who fought terrorism been underplayed?"

"We will examine all appropriate legal and constitutional remedies available to ensure that historical facts are not misrepresented before the nation," he added.

A senior BJP leader said the videos posted by Bittu were not in the right direction, adding that the painful past should be buried and people should move forward instead of providing fodder for a repeat of history.

"Selective videos and pictures do not tell the whole truth. The state never witnessed communal clashes, even during the peak of the 1984 riots," he said.

Another senior BJP leader said that if Bittu was genuinely concerned about peace in the state, he should refrain from selectively portraying Punjab's violent past.

"If he is keen to show the reality to future generations, he should get a project done on Punjab Files and stop the screenings of Satluj," the leader added.