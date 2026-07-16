NTA declares NEET-UG 2026 results; over 11.2 lakh qualify, 58% of them women

NEW DELHI: A total of 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the results of which were declared late on Thursday night. More than 58% of the qualified candidates are women.

Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana emerged as joint toppers with 715 out of 720 marks, while 19 candidates scored 700 or more and 1,492 secured at least 650 marks, the the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana emerged as joint toppers, scoring 715 out of 720 marks. 19 candidates score 700 out of 720, 1,492 score above 650.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 overseas cities. The re-test was held after the May 3 examination for more than 20 lakh students was cancelled over allegations of a paper leak.

The cut-off for the unreserved category was fixed at the 50th percentile (715-213 marks), with 9,96,935 candidates qualifying. For the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying cut-off was the 40th percentile (212-177 marks). A total of 81,111 OBC, 29,947 SC and 12,452 ST candidates qualified.

The top 17 rank holders, who scored more than 705 marks, are from eight states — Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, NTA said.

An official release said 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720. Of these, 99% are aged between 17 and 19 years, while more than 93% appeared for NEET-UG for the first time. The candidates are drawn from 66 cities across the country.

The NTA said 19 candidates scored 700 or above, 1,492 scored 650 or above, 10,160 scored 600 or above, and 90,780 scored 500 or above.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of successful candidates, with more than 1.7 lakh qualifiers, while 43 candidates qualified from Lakshadweep.

Notably, the NEET-UG cut off has gone up across all categories in the re-test held on June 21.

In Southern India, Tamil Nadu's Venkatapathi Velayudham is the State topper with a percentile of 99.99915. He has also scored the 12th rank in the country. Ranked immediately after him is Telangana's Veeriahgari Sahyu with a percentile score of 99.99915 (13th rank in the country).

Bagging the 20th rank and topping Karnataka is Vaishnavi Das with a percentile of 99.9979 while Andhra Pradesh's Namala Prerana has bagged the overall 36th rank in the country with a 99.9979 percentile.

Odisha's topper Satwik Patnaik with 99.9979 percentile has bagged the 40th rank in the country while Neeraj B who is ranked number 1 in Kerala with a score of 99.9955 has secured the 89th rank in the country.

Barring Kerala, the toppers across South and Odisha belong to the General category

Of the total qualified candidates, 2.91 lakh belong to the General category, 5.12 lakh to the Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), 1.59 lakh to the Scheduled Castes, 63,716 to the Scheduled Tribes, and 95,026 to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Among the successful candidates, 3,666 are Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and 303 are Persons with Disabilities.

The scorecards of all candidates are available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier in the day, the NTA had released the final answer keys for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam held on June 21.

NEET-UG is the country's largest undergraduate medical entrance examination and serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical programmes in government and private institutions across India.