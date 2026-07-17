Census 2027: Online self-enumeration window will remain open until July 31 in Tamil Nadu and Tripura, says MHA

NEW DELHI: The self-enumeration facility for the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) under Phase I of Census 2027 commenced in Tamil Nadu and Tripura on Friday, marking the start of Census operations in the two States.

“The online self-enumeration window will remain open until July 31, after which house-to-house field enumeration will be carried out from August 1 to August 30. Residents who complete self-enumeration have been asked to keep their Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) ready and share it with enumerators during field visits to complete the HLO process. Households that do not opt for self-enumeration will be covered through the traditional door-to-door survey,” the MHA said in its latest order.

The MHA said the self-enumeration process has also been rolled out in other states, including Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal, on different timelines.

Meanwhile, the Houselisting and Housing Census exercise was completed between May 16 and June 14 in Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) area. The exercise in Punjab concluded on June 13.

With these developments, 23 States and Union Territories have completed the first phase of Census 2027. These include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Census 2027 is the first Census to be conducted using digital tools, with data being collected through a dedicated mobile application alongside the conventional door-to-door enumeration process to ensure comprehensive coverage.

During the Houselisting and Housing Census phase, enumerators collect information on housing conditions, household characteristics, amenities and assets using a structured questionnaire containing 33 notified questions.

The MHA reiterated that all information collected under the Census Act, 1948, is kept strictly confidential and used solely for statistical purposes and development planning.

It urged residents in notified States and Union Territories to participate in the Census and extend full cooperation to enumerators during field visits.