Nagaland Police announce Rs 50,000 reward for providing information in IED blast case

GUWAHATI: Nagaland Police on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the identification or arrest of those responsible for the recent IED blast.

One Assam Rifles havildar was killed while four other personnel were injured in the blast which occurred near Sukhovi in Chumoukedima district on July 13 when the victims were travelling in a convoy of vehicles.

“…The Dimapur Police Commissionerate is conducting an intensive investigation to identify and apprehend all persons responsible for planning, facilitating, executing, or aiding the commission of this heinous terrorist act,” Commissioner of Police Aotula T Imchen said in a public notice.

The Nagaland Police announced the reward for any credible information leading to the identification or arrest of the perpetrators or their associates; identification of persons involved in planning, financing, harbouring, transporting, or facilitating the offence; recovery of explosives, explosive components, weapons, communication devices, vehicles, or any other incriminating material connected with the case; and discovery of any hideout, safe house, or logistical support network linked to the offenders.

In this regard, the police shared two mobile numbers for the benefit of the public. The public notice said the identity of every informant would be kept strictly confidential and protected in accordance with the law.

"Information may also be shared anonymously. The reward will be granted after verification that the information has materially contributed to the detection of the case, recovery of evidence, or apprehension of the offenders, subject to approval by the competent authority,” the notice read.

The Police Commissionerate appealed to people to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies, assuring that any information received would be acted upon promptly and discreetly.

This was the second attack targeting the Assam Rifles in seven days in the Northeast.

On July 6, suspected militants in Manipur’s Ukhrul district ambushed an Assam Rifles patrol, in which two personnel were killed while a few others were injured.