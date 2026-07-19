'Illegal detention': Sonam Wangchuk's wife seeks urgent court hearing to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent hearing on Sunday to secure permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility.
Asserting that she has "lost faith" in Safdarjung hospital, Gitanjali J Angmo said she wants to move the activist out of Safdarjung Hospital to a private facility of her choice before his health further deteriorates.
In a post on her X handle, Angmo said no family should have to fight the system to choose where their loved one receive medical care and that the public health bulletin released by Safdarjung has "conveniently omitted" the actual number with respect to his potassium level.
"Despite repeated requests, the hospital has refused to discharge him or allow us to shift him to a private hospital of our choice. With around 30 police personnel stationed on our floor and well over 100 across the hospital, our movement is severely restricted. It is not medical care. It is illegal detention," she stated.
"I have therefore moved the High Court and sought an urgent hearing today, praying for permission to shift Sonam before his health deteriorates further. No family should have to fight the system simply to choose where their loved one receive medical care," it further informed.
Meanwhile, the Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday said Wangchuk is under "required medical intervention" and a team of specialists is closely monitoring his condition. His blood parameters remain slightly altered due to the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, the hospital said.
Wangchuk was on Saturday taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike. He has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.
After the police action on Saturday, Angmo had asserted that no medical treatment should be administered to the activist without her consent.
"He is at Safdarjung Hospital. I forbid them from administering anything without my consent. No treatment should start without my consent. I hold everybody accountable if anything happens," Angmo told PTI.
Questioning the decision to hospitalise him, she claimed Wangchuk appeared fine on Friday.
"Yesterday, he was doing fine. There was no need to bring him to the hospital. It's my right under Article 32. Without my consent and my doctor's consent, nothing can be administered," she said.
Angmo had alleged that doctors informed the family Wangchuk's potassium level had dropped from 4.3 to 2.9, calling it life-threatening, but refused to provide copies of the medical reports despite repeated requests.