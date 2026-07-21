Wangchuk's vital parameters stable, continues to refuse IV fluids: Safdarjung Hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters remain stable, but he continues to refuse intravenous fluids and glucose despite repeated medical advice, Safdarjung Hospital said on Tuesday, as he extended his indefinite hunger strike.
In a health bulletin issued at 9 am, the hospital said Wangchuk is under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, and that all necessary medical care is being provided.
"Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi.
"At present, Shri Wangchuk's vital parameters remain stable. However, his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side. His serum potassium level as analysed from a sample collected last night stands at 3.2 mEq/L, and he continues to have persistent pancytopenia, characterized by anaemia and low leukocyte counts. These clinical and laboratory parameters warrant continued close monitoring through serial investigations," the bulletin said.
The hospital said Wangchuk is receiving oral rehydration therapy (ORS) and oral potassium supplements but has declined intravenous fluids and glucose.
"He is currently receiving oral rehydration therapy (ORS) and oral potassium supplementation. However, he continues to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite repeated medical advice.
"In view of his ongoing mild to moderate dehydration, persistent laboratory abnormalities, and the physiological stress associated with prolonged fasting, sustained medical supervision and continuous clinical monitoring remain essential for his recovery and for the timely identification and management of any potential complications.
"All necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical condition remains under close and continuous assessment. Further management will be guided by his clinical progress and serial laboratory investigations," the bulletin said.
On Monday, Wangchuk announced that he would continue his indefinite fast, linking the decision to the police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" march.
In a handwritten statement issued from the hospital, Wangchuk said, "Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital."
"Hopefully, the government will fix accountability for the Education Minister before that," he added.
Wangchuk also praised the protesters for maintaining peace despite the police action.
"I am touched and moved by the manner in which the protesters have maintained peace despite provocation," he said.
"I appeal to the government and the police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before Parliament today or tomorrow. I am sure the young protesters will maintain peace tomorrow as they did today," he had said.
Thousands of protestors gathered near Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy. Police dispersed the crowd using lathis and tear gas shells.
Wangchuk was forcibly taken to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday, the 21st day of his hunger strike. He has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 in support of the CJP-led agitation over the alleged NEET irregularities and the reported student deaths.
(With inputs from PTI)