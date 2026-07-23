Amit Shah says welfare, bright future of youth remain Modi govt's top priority and resolve

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the welfare and bright future of the country's youth remain the Modi government's top priority, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to set up fast-track courts for paper leak cases reflects that commitment.

In a post on X, he said, "The welfare of the youth and their bright future is both the highest priority and the resolve of the Modi government."

"This important step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against those who toy with the future of the youth due to paper leaks will prove to be a milestone".

Earlier in the day, the PM said the welfare of the country's youth is the top priority of his government and asserted that anyone trying to harm their future will not be spared.

Modi's outreach to the youth came three days after thousands of students led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took part in the 'Sansad Chalo' march against irregularities in the NEET exam and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.