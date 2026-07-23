Cong MP moves privilege motion in LS; says rights of LoP, women MPs breached during PM residence protest

Alleging a "breach of parliamentary rights and immunities", Congress MP Hibi Eden on Thursday moved a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha over the treatment of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and women MPs during their protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

In his letter to the Lok Sabha secretary general, Eden said that despite the protest being peaceful, police brutally manhandled the protesting MPs, especially Gandhi.

He said it is most unfortunate that the leader of opposition (LoP) of this country was dragged by police and forcibly taken to Chhatrasal Stadium.

"I hereby give notice for a privilege motion in relation to the breach of parliamentary rights and immunities of LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi and women MPs from the Congress Party," Eden said.

He said the MPs of the Congress were peacefully protesting on July 21 in solidarity with the students and youth of this country "against the brutal assaults on them the previous day".

"It is important to note that the students and youth of our country have been protesting since many days against the paper leaks and examination irregularities carried out under the aegis of the Central Government. The country, particularly the youth, is demanding the resignation of Shr. Dharmendra Pradhan, the current education minister of India," Eden said.

The Congress, under the leadership of Gandhi, has been echoing the sentiments of the youth of the country and has been consistently demanding the resignation of Pradhan and fixing of accountability for the recent paper leaks, he said.