Monsoon Session: Parliament adjourned for fourth day as Centre wilts under Opposition's NEET heat

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament remained deadlocked for a fourth day on Thursday as repeated disruptions over the NEET paper leak controversy forced both Houses to adjourn till Friday.

As Opposition continued to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan before any discussion on the issue, the government maintained it was ready for an immediate debate without preconditions.

Ahead of the day's proceedings Opposition and ruling party MPs staged counterprotests and raised slogans against each other outside Parliament, signalling another day of potential disruptions in both houses.

In the Lok Sabha, proceedings witnessed multiple adjournments as Opposition MPs raised slogans and displayed placards demanding Pradhan's resignation.

During Question Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to members to allow the House to function.

"The Question Hour is the most important. After the Question Hour, the House is ready to discuss every issue. I will speak to the government and the government is also ready for discussions. I appeal to all members to participate in the discussion after the Question Hour," Birla said.

Top Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, later met Birla over their demand for a debate on the NEET paper leak issue. TMC leaders Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra were also present.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of imposing preconditions and avoiding a discussion. "The government would also like to put across its point of view on the matter," Rijiju said.

He added that Opposition members could speak "for as long as they want" and that the discussion could continue "even for two days".

Rijiju also said the date and duration of the discussion in both Houses could be decided by the Opposition and that the government had approached the Congress and other Opposition parties to hold the debate.