PM takes credit for 'going to Mars', must now take responsibility for his actions: Priyanka Gandhi

Questioning the media, she said has it asked how the prime minister is posting on social media that he cares for children when last night he has "teargassed the students and beat them up".

"He (PM Modi) takes credit for going to Mars, he takes credit for every achievement which is the achievement of our youth and the achievement of our people. He takes credit, doesn't he? So now is the time for him to take responsibility for his actions," Priyanka Gandhi asserted.

"It is him who is getting people beaten up. Under his nose, 152 papers have leaked and there have been zero convictions, who is responsible? If Modi ji is responsible for us going to Mars, if Modi ji is responsible for every achievement that an Indian makes, whether it is in the Olympics or in the Asian games, then Modi ji is responsible for what is happening today," she said.

"Modi ji is responsible for our youth feeling that there is no future, Modi ji is responsible if our children who are demonstrating, he has cut off the internet and he is teargassing them and having them lathi-charged. If something happens to even one of them it is his responsibility," she asserted.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi said students have lost faith in the system and added that the time has come for the government to listen to the grievances of the people.

Her remarks came after Modi said on X that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth. "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard," Modi said.

This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students, the prime minister said. "Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," Modi asserted.