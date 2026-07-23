Set up fast-track courts for corruption-accused leaders inducted by BJP: Sibal counters Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his fast-track courts announcement to ensure punishment for those involved in paper leaks, saying they should first set up such courts for those who were facing serious allegations before being inducted into the BJP.

Sibal, who is a senior advocate, said the ruling party's countdown has begun and the public mood has turned against them.

Speaking with reporters in Parliament House complex, the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said they should first set up fast-track courts for those within their own party.

Several people whom they inducted into the party were facing serious corruption allegations and the BJP had accused these individuals of being involved in massive scams in their speeches, yet they later welcomed them into the party, Sibal said.

"Why are fast-track proceedings not being initiated against them? Why is the CBI not investigating them? And why were the investigations that were already underway stopped? They should answer these questions first," the Rajya Sabha MP said.