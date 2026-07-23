Set up fast-track courts for corruption-accused leaders inducted by BJP: Sibal counters Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his fast-track courts announcement to ensure punishment for those involved in paper leaks, saying they should first set up such courts for those who were facing serious allegations before being inducted into the BJP.
Sibal, who is a senior advocate, said the ruling party's countdown has begun and the public mood has turned against them.
Speaking with reporters in Parliament House complex, the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said they should first set up fast-track courts for those within their own party.
Several people whom they inducted into the party were facing serious corruption allegations and the BJP had accused these individuals of being involved in massive scams in their speeches, yet they later welcomed them into the party, Sibal said.
"Why are fast-track proceedings not being initiated against them? Why is the CBI not investigating them? And why were the investigations that were already underway stopped? They should answer these questions first," the Rajya Sabha MP said.
"The student protests began on June 28, and it has now been 25 days but during this entire period, the government did not engage with the students. Did it make any statement or address their concerns? When the students were on a hunger strike, the government remained silent. Now, they have suddenly woken up because they realise the situation has slipped out of their hands. Their countdown has begun, so they are now talking," Sibal said.
"They know the public mood has turned against them. There is widespread anger among the people of India, especially the youth," he added.
The BJP only has one issue — Hindu-Muslim — and they are not bothered about education, he claimed, and added that the ruling party is only concerned about staying in power.
His remarks came after Modi said on X that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth. "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard," Modi said.
This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students, the prime minister said. "Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," Modi asserted.