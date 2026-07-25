AAP stages statewide protests in Punjab; hails Pradhan's resignation as victory for students

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Saturday organised statewide ‘Thali Bajao, Tanashah Bhagao’ protest demonstrations across the state against the BJP-led Union government's anti-student policies.

The party also welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as a historic victory for lakhs of students and youth who had been fighting relentlessly against paper leaks, examination irregularities and the Central government's anti-student policies.

AAP ministers, MPs, MLAs, office-bearers and thousands of party workers took to the streets in every district, expressing solidarity with students and demanding accountability from the Central government over repeated examination paper leaks and the collapse of the country's recruitment and education system.

During the demonstrations, protesters symbolically beat steel plates (thalis) in support of students and to voice their opposition to what the party described as the Centre's student-unfriendly policies.

Elections in Punjab, a state ruled by the AAP since 2022, are around the corner. The BJP is trying to make political inroads in the state after emerging from the shadow of its erstwhile ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal.

As the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP has been caught in youth protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, with the protests spreading across the country. The AAP is seeking to use the opportunity to portray the BJP leadership as dictatorial and anti-youth.

On Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, senior AAP leader and Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is a powerful indictment of youth power. PM Modi must accept it ASAP. Finally, @BJP4India has bowed to the will of the youngsters. Hope this leads to real reforms — revamping the education system, fixing exam leaks, and sweeping changes for students. Inquilab Zindabad.”

Meanwhile, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang described the resignation as a landmark victory for crores of students, youth and every citizen who believes in democracy and the right to raise their voice against injustice.