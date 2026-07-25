AAP stages statewide protests in Punjab; hails Pradhan's resignation as victory for students

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Saturday organised statewide ‘Thali Bajao, Tanashah Bhagao’ protest demonstrations across the state against the BJP-led Union government's anti-student policies.
The party also welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as a historic victory for lakhs of students and youth who had been fighting relentlessly against paper leaks, examination irregularities and the Central government's anti-student policies.
AAP ministers, MPs, MLAs, office-bearers and thousands of party workers took to the streets in every district, expressing solidarity with students and demanding accountability from the Central government over repeated examination paper leaks and the collapse of the country's recruitment and education system.
During the demonstrations, protesters symbolically beat steel plates (thalis) in support of students and to voice their opposition to what the party described as the Centre's student-unfriendly policies.
Elections in Punjab, a state ruled by the AAP since 2022, are around the corner. The BJP is trying to make political inroads in the state after emerging from the shadow of its erstwhile ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal.
As the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP has been caught in youth protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, with the protests spreading across the country. The AAP is seeking to use the opportunity to portray the BJP leadership as dictatorial and anti-youth.
On Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, senior AAP leader and Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is a powerful indictment of youth power. PM Modi must accept it ASAP. Finally, @BJP4India has bowed to the will of the youngsters. Hope this leads to real reforms — revamping the education system, fixing exam leaks, and sweeping changes for students. Inquilab Zindabad.”
Meanwhile, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang described the resignation as a landmark victory for crores of students, youth and every citizen who believes in democracy and the right to raise their voice against injustice.
Kang congratulated the students and youth who led the movement despite facing police action and intimidation.
“The BJP government had tried every possible means to suppress the democratic movement, but the courage and unity of students ultimately forced the Centre to retreat. The protesting students were lathi-charged, many were hospitalised, and even attempts were made to disrupt food arrangements for demonstrators. Despite these hardships, students remained united and continued their peaceful struggle until the government was compelled to act,” he said.
He asserted that the resignation alone would not be sufficient and demanded a complete overhaul of the country's examination and recruitment system to ensure transparency, accountability and an end to paper leaks that have shattered the careers and aspirations of lakhs of young people.
Kang also cautioned the BJP-led Central government against adopting an authoritarian approach.
“If the Centre continues to ignore the voices of students, farmers, employees and other sections of society, people will once again come out on the streets to defend democracy and protect their constitutional rights,” he said.
Reiterating its commitment to students and youth, the AAP said it would continue raising their concerns from the streets to Parliament until the country's education system is made transparent, fair and accountable.