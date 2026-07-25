'Want him to return home': Abhijeet Dipke's parents say as relief replaces weeks-long anxiety

Relief and joy replaced months of anxiety for the parents of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday after the extraordinary campaign led by him culminated in Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

"I will ask him to come home early. If he does not come, we will go and bring him back. I will hug him tightly and perform an aarti for him. The last time he was here, he did not allow me to do that, saying he was not some prominent person," said Abhijeet's mother Anita Dipke, fighting back her tears.

"I am extremely happy. His honesty has won. The support of the youth helped him and he achieved a big victory," she said, speaking to reporters at her home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

Ever since her son returned to India and launched the agitation seeking Union Education Minister Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak issue, she was worried about him.

After the Cockroach Janta Party's agitation started at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, she could not even sleep, Anit Dipke said.

"I was worried all the time. I had sleepless nights. Every morning, I was scared to even look at my phone, fearing I would see a disturbing video. I would immediately call his friends to ask if he was safe," said Anita.

Abhijeet's friends reassured her, telling her that he became emotional whenever he learnt that she was worried, and they were always by his side, taking care of him.