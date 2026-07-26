Owaisi hails Pradhan's resignation as victory for students, says 'dictatorship' won't be tolerated

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday described Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a "victory for right over falsehood", saying the student-led agitation had demonstrated that "dictatorship" would not be tolerated.

Reacting to Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row, Owaisi said the government was eventually forced to give in after resisting the protests for 36 days.

Speaking to reporters, Owaisi said, "This is a victory of truth over falsehood, a triumph for all those young people, their struggle, and their sacrifices; I extend my congratulations to them."

He said the students' movement had sent a strong message to the Modi government. "If democracy is to function, it must operate within the framework of the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," he added.

The AIMIM chief also referred to the alleged police action against protesters, saying the world had witnessed videos of young men and women being beaten with lathis.

He noted that the matter was before the Delhi High Court and could also reach the Supreme Court.

Referring to the use of pellet guns, Owaisi said, "Recall when they were used in Kashmir. If I am not mistaken, over a thousand people were hit by pellet guns there. Among them, 50-60 people lost their eyesight completely. Regarding the four youths against whom pellet guns were used in Delhi, there ought to be an investigation into that."

Pradhan resigned on Saturday, saying the issue was not one of "individual prestige" but that he was disturbed by the developments of the past 10 days.

His resignation came amid Cockroach Janta Party-led protests at Jantar Mantar demanding accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen evaluation process, and broader reforms in the conduct of public examinations.

(With inputs from PTI)