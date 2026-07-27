Paper leak Bill debate likely on Tuesday as parties agree after Speaker's intervention

The deadlock in the Lok Sabha over the proposed anti-paper leak legislation is expected to end on Tuesday after Speaker Om Birla secured the agreement of leaders of all political parties to take up discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, parliamentary sources said.

"All political parties have agreed to discuss the anti-paper leak bill on Tuesday. Following Om Birla's initiative and sustained dialogue, floor leaders of political parties have agreed to commence discussion on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026," a source said.

The breakthrough came after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday without taking up the Bill, as Opposition members continued protests demanding a government response to the police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led July 20 march to Parliament and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

When the House reassembled at 5 pm, Opposition MPs continued sloganeering despite repeated appeals from the Chair to begin discussion on the Bill.

Chairperson Krishna Prasad Tenneti urged members to allow the debate, saying, "Let us start the discussion. This is an important Bill we have been waiting for. Nadda had a discussion, and everyone will have an opportunity to speak on the Bill. Please give your opinion and views. Kindly put down your placard. Hanuman Beniwal ji, get back to your seat, please."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also appealed to the Opposition to participate, saying, "All the members have come prepared (for the discussion). Several opposition members have also given the amendments and have come prepared. The Bill is significant for the students and youth. Congress and some of its allies are deliberately not allowing a discussion on the Bill. The Speaker has given six hours; if you want, we will give more time for discussion."