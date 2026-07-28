'Baseless': BJP rejects reports Pradhan quit after CJP opposed portfolio change

The BJP on Tuesday dismissed as "baseless and imaginative" media reports claiming that former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) rejected the government's initial proposal to shift him to another portfolio.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, BJP MP and party spokesperson Sambit Patra said the reports sought to sensationalise the issue and create confusion.

According to the reports, the government, during talks with representatives of the CJP, which led a protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak, initially proposed changing Pradhan's portfolio instead of seeking his resignation.

The reports further claimed that the CJP rejected the proposal, insisting that Pradhan would have to step down.