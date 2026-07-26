'My son is no longer with us to witness this': Father of NEET aspirant on Pradhan's resignation

The father of a 21-year-old NEET aspirant who died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri has said he wishes his son had lived to see the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as a moment that came too late.

The Centre has accepted the Cockroach Janata Party's demand to provide compensation to the families of NEET-UG aspirants who died by suicide. But for Anup Mishra, whose son Ritik took his own life earlier this year, no announcement can make up for the loss.

When the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak came to light, Ritik was devastated because it was his third attempt at the examination, he said.

Mishra said the government's decision to cancel the exam pushed his son into despair, and that he died by suicide on May 14, a day before the re-test was announced.

Speaking by phone from a hospital in Lucknow, where he is caring for his ailing wife, the 46-year-old said he believed Pradhan's resignation should have come sooner.

"If he had tendered his resignation earlier, such brutality upon our young generation could have been averted," Mishra said, referring to the police action against protesting students at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20.