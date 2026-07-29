Delhi Police registers FIR over abusive social media posts targeting PM Modi and others, seeks user details from X

The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) over allegedly objectionable and defamatory social media posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other constitutional heads and has sought details of the users who uploaded the content, official sources said.
According to sources, a substantial portion of the content under scrutiny was posted during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar.
The case has been registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell under charges of criminal intimidation, public mischief and defamation.
As part of the investigation, the Delhi Police has issued notices to X and other social media platforms, directing them to remove the disputed content and furnish details of the accounts that uploaded it.
In its notice, the police asked the platform to "immediately delete/remove" the alleged post or video and furnish complete registrant details of the X account that uploaded the content, including the user's full name, address, contact number and email ID.
The police also sought the account's login and logout details, along with corresponding timestamps, and any other information that could assist the investigation.
The action follows complaints alleging that offensive and abusive language was used against the Prime Minister in content uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, and after the police action during the July 20 Chalo Sansad march.
Officials said the Delhi Police's social media monitoring team has been continuously scanning online platforms for objectionable content. Whenever such posts are identified, notices are issued to the concerned social media intermediaries directing them to remove the content.
According to the police, several posts and videos containing abusive language directed at the Prime Minister have already been taken down following such notices.
Officials added that the monitoring exercise is continuing, with cyber and social media teams maintaining surveillance of online activity linked to the protests to identify additional content that may violate applicable rules.
(With inputs from PTI)