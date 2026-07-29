Delhi Police registers FIR over abusive social media posts targeting PM Modi and others, seeks user details from X

The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) over allegedly objectionable and defamatory social media posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other constitutional heads and has sought details of the users who uploaded the content, official sources said.

According to sources, a substantial portion of the content under scrutiny was posted during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar.

The case has been registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell under charges of criminal intimidation, public mischief and defamation.

As part of the investigation, the Delhi Police has issued notices to X and other social media platforms, directing them to remove the disputed content and furnish details of the accounts that uploaded it.

In its notice, the police asked the platform to "immediately delete/remove" the alleged post or video and furnish complete registrant details of the X account that uploaded the content, including the user's full name, address, contact number and email ID.