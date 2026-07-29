Govt committed to transparent, merit-based and student-friendly NEET-UG counselling process: Health Min Nadda

NEW DELHI: As NEET-UG Counselling 2026 process is all set to begin, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the government is committed to ensuring a transparent, merit-based, technology-enabled and student-friendly admission process for undergraduate medical courses across the country.
Holding a review meeting to assess the preparedness for counselling of All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats under the purview of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), affiliated with the Union Health Ministry, and other stakeholders involved in the admission process, he said steps needs to be taken to address candidates concerns.
Nadda, who reviewed the counselling schedule, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity preparedness, grievance redressal mechanisms, candidate facilitation measures and coordination with participating institutions, emphasised that the counselling process must be conducted in a transparent, fair and merit-based manner while ensuring a seamless experience for students.
He directed officials to maintain robust technical support, ensure prompt grievance redressal and facilitate the smooth functioning of the counselling portal throughout the admission process.
"The minister directed officials to ensure that every proactive measure is taken to address candidates' concerns," officials said.
Nadda was also informed that cybersecurity preparedness has been comprehensively reviewed in coordination with the National Informatics Centre (NIC).
The review meeting came hours after the MCC announced several technology-enabled and student-centric reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, improving accessibility and simplifying the NEET-UG Counselling 2026 process.
One of the key reforms introduced by the MCC, under the DGHS, is the introduction of a one-time physical reporting framework, significantly reducing the need for repeated visits by candidates.
Following seat allotment, candidates will be able to exercise their willingness online by selecting either the Freeze or Float option.
Candidates opting for the Freeze option will physically report to their allotted institute within the prescribed schedule to complete admission formalities, including verification of original documents and payment of the admission fee.
Candidates opting for the Float option for participating in subsequent rounds for upgradation will be able to complete admission formalities, including document verification, through the online mode within the stipulated timeline.
During this period, they will not be required to physically report to the allotted institute, submit original documents or pay the admission fee. Their provisional admission will remain valid while participating in subsequent counselling rounds.
The upgradation facility will remain available up to the third round of counselling.
After completion of the third round, candidates holding allotted seats will report physically to their respective institutions for verification of original documents, payment of admission fees and completion of institutional formalities.
The revised framework ensures one-time physical reporting, one-time verification of original documents and one-time payment of admission fees, thereby reducing unnecessary travel, simplifying admission procedures and providing greater convenience to students.
Another important reform introduced this year is the online resignation facility.
Candidates wishing to resign from their allotted seat, wherever permitted under the applicable counselling rules and timelines, will now be able to submit their resignation through the MCC Counselling Portal without the need to physically visit the allotted institute, unless otherwise specified in the Information Bulletin or notified separately by MCC.
The review also highlighted several measures to strengthen transparency and operational efficiency, including pre-populated candidate data received from the National Testing Agency (NTA), online document verification, validation of the seat matrix by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and verification by participating institutes.
Special emphasis has been placed on improving accessibility for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).
To facilitate greater accessibility, transparency and uniformity in assessment, the number of designated assessment centres has been expanded from 16 to 61 across the country.
In accordance with the National Medical Commission Guidelines, dated July 27, the certificate issued by designated Medical Boards will now be known as the "Eligibility Certificate," reflecting its purpose of determining a candidate's eligibility for admission to the MBBS course based on functional assessment.
The revised guidelines establish a transparent, uniform, evidence-based and competency-oriented framework for assessment of PwBD candidates while ensuring equal opportunity, academic standards, professional competence and patient safety, officials said.
The new guidelines also provide for an Appellate Disability Assessment Board, enabling eligible candidates to appeal against the assessment of the initial Disability Assessment Board in accordance with the provisions of the Information Bulletin.
Another significant reform is the complete digitisation of the admission process under the NRI category.
Registration for NRI candidates will now be conducted entirely through the online counselling portal in accordance with the prescribed eligibility criteria.
Candidates will upload all required documents online, replacing the earlier practice of submission through email.
The uploaded documents will be verified online by designated Document Verification Officers, ensuring a transparent, efficient and time-bound verification process.
MCC, through its public notice issued on May 27, has already informed that the candidates applying under the NRI category will be required to submit evidentiary proof and relevant legal documents during the counselling process, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, establishing that the sponsor is the bona fide legal guardian of the candidate under the provisions of the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890.
Training programmes have been conducted for Disability Assessment Boards, college nodal officers and Document Verification Officers to ensure uniform implementation of the counselling process across the country.
To strengthen candidate support, a 24×7 toll-free call centre (1800-102-7637) has been established.
Bilingual information material, frequently asked questions and guidance videos are also being made available through various platforms to assist candidates throughout the counselling process.
A dedicated email-based grievance redressal mechanism (mcc2026@gov.in) has also been established for prompt resolution of candidate queries.
This year’s NEET-UG counselling process has come into sharp focus after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exams were re-conducted after the exam paper was leaked. The issue led to student protests and resulted in the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The NTA declared the Re-NEET (UG)-2026 results on July 16.
The counselling process for All India Quota seats in MBBS, BDS and B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing is expected to commence shortly.
Candidates were also advised to carefully read the information bulletin, counselling scheme and applicable rules before exercising options relating to seat acceptance, upgradation, resignation or disability assessment.
They have also been advised to regularly visit the official MCC counselling portal and adhere to the notified counselling schedule throughout the admission process.