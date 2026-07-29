Govt committed to transparent, merit-based and student-friendly NEET-UG counselling process: Health Min Nadda

NEW DELHI: As NEET-UG Counselling 2026 process is all set to begin, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the government is committed to ensuring a transparent, merit-based, technology-enabled and student-friendly admission process for undergraduate medical courses across the country.

Holding a review meeting to assess the preparedness for counselling of All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats under the purview of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), affiliated with the Union Health Ministry, and other stakeholders involved in the admission process, he said steps needs to be taken to address candidates concerns.

Nadda, who reviewed the counselling schedule, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity preparedness, grievance redressal mechanisms, candidate facilitation measures and coordination with participating institutions, emphasised that the counselling process must be conducted in a transparent, fair and merit-based manner while ensuring a seamless experience for students.

He directed officials to maintain robust technical support, ensure prompt grievance redressal and facilitate the smooth functioning of the counselling portal throughout the admission process.

"The minister directed officials to ensure that every proactive measure is taken to address candidates' concerns," officials said.

Nadda was also informed that cybersecurity preparedness has been comprehensively reviewed in coordination with the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

The review meeting came hours after the MCC announced several technology-enabled and student-centric reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, improving accessibility and simplifying the NEET-UG Counselling 2026 process.