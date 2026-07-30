Parliament clears Bill criminalising insults to Vande Mataram; LS sees brief debate amid uproar

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill making any insult to the national song, Vande Mataram, a punishable offence, with the Lok Sabha clearing the legislation via vocie vote amid Opposition uproar.

The government said the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, would accord Vande Mataram the same status as the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. It seeks to make any insult to the national song a criminal offence.

Replying to a brief debate in the Lok Sabha, in which only two members participated, Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai said the Congress should have accorded Vande Mataram its due respect during its 76 years in power, but instead resorted to appeasement politics.

He said the Narendra Modi government was now giving the national song the respect it deserved. "For Ek Bharat, Shreshtra Bharat, we need complete (all six stanzas) Vande Mataram song," Rai said, concluding his reply with a chant of "Vande Mataram".

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act currently prohibits intentionally preventing the singing of the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, or causing a disturbance to any assembly engaged in such singing.

The offences are punishable with imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both. A second and every subsequent conviction is punishable with a minimum imprisonment of one year.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extends these provisions to the national song, Vande Mataram.