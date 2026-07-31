'Are you from BJP?': Rahul Gandhi retorts sharply to question on Delhi Police families' press conference

The daughter of an injured Delhi Police Sub-Inspector also alleged that her father was attacked by a mob during the protest and said he was later taken to RML Hospital.

She said her father, a former Marine Commando in the Indian Navy, was "pulled by a rowdy mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar" and remained unconscious at the hospital for around four hours.

A family member of another injured official said, "This was not a student protest; rather, there were mischievous elements who tried to sabotage and discredit the students' protest and shatter the dignity of Parliament."

She said the miscreants should be punished while genuine students should be let off after their records are processed.

The development comes a day after Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent, Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action against student protesters.

He called for an impartial probe into the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.