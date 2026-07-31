DMK's standalone approach in Parliament tests limits of Opposition unity

NEW DELHI: The DMK's recent conduct in Parliament has exposed fault lines within the Opposition, with the party repeatedly charting a separate course from the Congress-led bloc on contentious issues during the Monsoon Session so far.

The latest instance came in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday when the DMK did not join the Congress and other opposition parties in staging a walkout during voting on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, following protests over the government's handling of the alleged NEET paper leak and the July 20 police crackdown on student protesters.

A day earlier in the Lok Sabha, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran participating in the debate on the bill criticised the government's handling of examination reforms but stopped short of directly attacking Union Home Minister Amit Shah over police excesses against protesters marching to Parliament -- a line aggressively pursued by the Congress and several other Opposition parties.

The party also charted an independent course on Thursday by becoming the only opposition party to participate in the discussion on The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

The DMK's decision to participate in the debate was a departure from the Opposition's parliamentary strategy, not from its political position on the legislation. Its MPs A Raja and Kanimozhi strongly opposed the bill, calling it contrary to the country's secular ethos and alleging that it reflected the Hindutva agenda.

These parliamentary interventions follow the DMK's decision to exit the INDIA bloc following the Congress-TVK alliance and formation of government in Tamil Nadu.