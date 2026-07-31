MEA spokesperson Jaiswal calls for global scrutiny over Pakistan's ruthless crackdown on protesters

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal appealed to the global community to scrutinise Pakistan's 'ruthless' use of force against peaceful protesters in PoK and hold it accountable for the brutalities.

Over 40 people allegedly lost their lives in a crackdown by the security forces in PoK since July 27 amid so-called local-body elections.

Massive protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee have been taking place in PoK for over a month against inflated living costs, alleged administrative apathy and political discrimination and atrocities against minorities.

"Its absolute disdain for the innocent people of PoK was laid bare when the defence minister branded the protesting civilians as enemies. Adding to this, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on political affairsopenly admitted that the very 'mujahideen' that the Pakistani establishment trained, armed and sent to bleed India have now turned their guns inward, weaponising themselves against the State," Jaiswal added.