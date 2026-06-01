Release of 14 Kuki captives in Manipur cancelled after Naga protests

GUWAHATI: Monday's planned release of 14 Kuki civilians in Manipur, who were being held captive by the "Naga Village Guard-Northern Command", was cancelled following protests by a section of the Naga community.

“Considering the prevailing sentiments of the Naga public, the proposed release of the 14 Kuki detainees, earlier scheduled at 2 pm on June 1, 2026, hereby stands cancelled,” the United Naga Council (UNC), which is Manipur’s apex Naga organisation, said in a statement.

The UNC had announced through a statement earlier in the day about the scheduled release of the 14 Kuki civilians. It stated that the persons were being released in view of appeals made by various organisations and assurances given by the Centre and Manipur government on tracing six abducted Nagas and taking action against those responsible for their abduction.

This position, however, ruffled the feathers of a section of Nagas. Protestors stormed the UNC office in Senapati. Elsewhere in the district, they vented their ire by burning tyres and shouting slogans.

On May 13, three church leaders from the Thadou community were killed by unidentified gunmen in an ambush in Kangpokpi district. Later that day, different groups abducted Kuki and Naga individuals from different places in the state. On May 15, Nagas released 14 Kukis, and similarly, Kukis released 14 Nagas.