High voter turnout reflects public's trust in election procedures, says CEC Gyenesh Kumar

Highlighting record high voter participation in the recently concluded five State Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Gyenesh Kumar claimed that it showed the 'trust' that voters place in the electoral process.

Attending an international conference on 'Global Best Practices for Media in Electoral Campaigns' here, he said that the Election Commission undertakes training of grassroots field functionaries, including BLOs and BLAs, to ensure a seamless connection with more than 100 crore electors.

The two-day conference organised by the Election Commission (EC) seeks to develop practitioner-oriented global knowledge resources across various dimensions of election management, with a view to contributing to the final thematic report envisaged under the Delhi Declaration adopted on January 23 at the 'India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management'.

Assembly elections held recently in five states/UTs witnessed an overall upward trend in voter participation, with West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry recording their highest-ever turnout since 1951, EC data showed.

With inputs from PTI