'Compromised PM can't protect sons of Mother India': Rahul slams Modi over seafarers' death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deaths of three Indian seafarers in a US military strike on a commercial vessel, saying a "compromised PM" could not protect the sons of 'Mother India' as he lacked both the courage and the strength to anger those who took away their lives.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha questioned Prime Minister Modi's silence on the issue.

"Three Indians have been killed in US attacks on three ships in international waters within three days. And our Compromised PM... Not a single word. When any foreign power murders an Indian, the prime minister has to speak up."

"But he can never utter even one word. Next week at the G7, just days after the murder of our sailors, Modi ji will smile, embrace, and sign agreements -- but for those three Indians, he won't have a word to spare," the former Congress chief said.

"A Compromised PM cannot protect the sons of Mother India, because he lacks either the courage or the strength to confront those who took the lives of those sons," Gandhi said.

The Congress on Thursday condemned America's "reckless military actions" and demanded that the government take all necessary diplomatic measures to establish accountability.

The opposition party also asserted that Modi, who has repeatedly showcased his personal rapport with President Donald Trump as a diplomatic achievement, cannot evade responsibility when that relationship fails to protect Indian lives and interests.