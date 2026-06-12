MEA summons US diplomat for second time over strikes on merchant ships with Indian crew

NEW DELHI: India on Friday escalated its diplomatic response to a series of attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman by summoning United States Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks for the second time in two days and lodging a strong protest over incidents that have now claimed the lives of three Indian seafarers.

The strong protest with the US was launched a day after all three Indian crew members who had been reported missing following the attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello had been confirmed dead.

The government conveyed its deep concern over the continuing attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners off the coast of Oman and reiterated India's opposition to the use of force against civilian shipping.

"The Ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping. Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time," the MEA said.

It added that the Chargé d’Affaires had been requested to convey India’s concerns to Washington and ensure that US forces operating in the region take all necessary measures to prevent further loss of civilian life.

The diplomatic protest follows a series of attacks on merchant vessels linked to the escalating US-Iran confrontation in the Gulf region.

The most serious incident involved MT Settebello, a tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members that was struck earlier this week off the coast of Oman. While 21 crew members were rescued during a search-and-rescue operation involving Indian and Omani authorities, three sailors were later found dead.