PM Modi 'belittled' India's global standing, sovereignty: Kharge on US killing of Indian seafarers

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" on the United States' killing of three Indian seafarers, and alleged that no proof is required that he had "belittled" India's global standing and sovereignty.

Kharge alleged that India's national interests are being surrendered on a daily basis. "Even as the mortal remains of Indian seafarers killed in Oman by American action arrive in India, I join the nation in mourning the loss of the three Indian seafarers," he said on X.

"Three days have passed since this tragic incident. Yet, there has been no public statement at all or even a condolence message from PM @narendramodi," the Congress president said.

"The nation was waiting for it, Modi ji," Kharge added.

"You spoke about 'desh nahi jhukne doonge' but no proof is now required that you have belittled India's global standing and sovereignty," Kharge alleged.

He said India's national interests are being surrendered on a daily basis.

"And you have the audacity to sugarcoat it with the 'Vishwaguru' narrative. India used to be a 'Vishwaguru' when it maintained its strategic autonomy and followed the policy of Non-Alignment. The world listened to us when all previous governments followed this consistent policy of not surrendering," Kharge said.

Indian lives cannot be treated as an afterthought in matters of foreign policy, he said. At a time when serious questions remain unanswered, "silence is not a substitute for accountability", Kharge said.

The nation deserves clarity, and the families deserve justice, the Congress chief said.